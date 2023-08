Enfrentamientos armados en Libia elevan tensiones internas

The [ ruler behind the scenes]

Ibrahim dbaiba

Ordered [radaa] to kidnap

The commander of 444

Mahmoud hamza

[ in the pic ]

Hamza is the key in combating

Smugglers & out law gangs western#Libya

444 force #Now preparing to attack [ radaa] to release their comander

Situation is bad pic.twitter.com/0xhygMT3DY