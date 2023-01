Entra en vigor tregua navideña ordenada por presidente de Rusia

⚡️ President’s instructions to the Russian Armed Forces:



I instruct the Defence Minister of the Russian Federation to introduce a ceasefire along the entire line of contact in Ukraine from 12.00 on January 6, 2023 to 24.00 on January 7, 2023.



