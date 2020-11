Rusia exhorta a EE.UU. a que levante sanciones contra Irán

.@Amb_Ulyanov at @iaeaorg #BoG: ����calls on the #US to stop trying to undermine UNSCR 2231 & return to its obligations, incl. lifting of unilateral sanctions against #Iran. We’d like to reiterate - implementation of UNSCR 2231 continues, no other decision has been made by the UNSC pic.twitter.com/o91ta095vW