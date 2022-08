Reportan otro ataque ucraniano a la planta nuclear de Zaporiyia

�� @RafaelMGrossi and a team of experts & inspectors have set off for the IAEA Support & Assistance Mission to #Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ), to help ensure nuclear safety and security at #Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya NPP and undertake vital safeguards activities.

�� https://t.co/IrcPxHuukI pic.twitter.com/0IzcLDYsxO