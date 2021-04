Capital iraní vuelve a confinamiento tras cuarta ola de Covid

#Iran’s Health Ministry Spox, Lari announced on Monday:

Total number of #COVID19 patients recovered: 1,658,978

Total number of infected cases: 1,945,964

Total number of death toll: 63,332

In the past 24 hours:

New cases tested positive: 13,890

New death toll: 172 pic.twitter.com/pRzX0wOjf4