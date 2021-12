Tifón Rai azota isla filipina de Siargao

��Typhoon Rai/ #OdettePH further intensified as it comes closer to imminent landfall in the Siargao & Dinagat islands and endangers wider NE Mindanao & Eastern Visayas.



��Maximum sustained winds are 185 km/h near the centre, with gustiness of up to 230 km/h. (source: PAGASA) pic.twitter.com/6BQ41yznGV