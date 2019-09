EE.UU. extiende sanciones a red de transporte de Irán

REWARD!! Up to $15 MILLION for any information that leads to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of the Iranian regime's IRGC, including the IRGC-QF. Submit a tip, earn a reward. 100% confidential. Relocation possible. info@rewardsforjustice.net. https://t.co/LtBVhsrwTc pic.twitter.com/7rRcsyynfs