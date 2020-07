Continúan tensiones en conflicto entre Azerbaiyán y Armenia

On the night of July 29-30, relative calm was maintained on #Armenia'n-#Azer'i state border.#Azerbaijan'i side violated the ceasefire 15x with firearms, firing abt 120 shots towards Armenian positions located in Chinari, Aygedzor, Paravakar, Koti,Yeraskh, Areni and Zangakatun. pic.twitter.com/31k8nTx4Yz