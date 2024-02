Agencia de ONU para refugiados de Palestina está al borde del colapso

"Calls today by the Government of Israel for @UNRWA’s closure are not about the Agency’s neutrality.



They seek to eliminate @UNRWA’s role in protecting the rights of #PalestineRefugees and acting as a witness to their continuing plight." @UNLazzarini ⬇️https://t.co/xBEP0JKXJq https://t.co/ptlAqC6cMx