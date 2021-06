Registran seis muertes por tormenta tropical en Filipinas

TROPICAL CYCLONE BULLETIN NO. 33

Tropical Depression “#DantePH” (CHOI-WAN)

Issued @ 11PM, 4 Jun 2021

Valid for broadcast until the next bulletin at 5AM tomorrow



TROPICAL DEPRESSION "#DantePH" PASSES VERY CLOSE TO THE SOUTHERN TIP OF MAINLAND TAIWAN AND THE NEARBY ORCHID ISLAND.