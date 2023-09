Presidentes de Irán y Rusia dialogan sobre estabilidad regional

���������� Presidents Vladimir #Putin & Ebrahim #Raisi spoke over the phone.



The Iranian Leader thanked President Putin for supporting Iran's application to join #BRICS.



The Sides also exchanged views on the #NagornoKarabakh situation.



�� https://t.co/Lt7SgvT0Jc#RussiaIran pic.twitter.com/55TboXWEwX