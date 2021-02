PNUD advierte que la Covid-19 puede extender la pobreza extrema

"We have a collective obligation to ensure that #HumanRights are made an intrinsic part of the socio-economic recovery to #BuildForwardBetter" - @ASteiner during the 46th session the @UN_HRC.



Read his full statement at #HRC46 here: https://t.co/OKbJ7BG6YV#StandUp4HumanRights pic.twitter.com/bukFrpO51Z