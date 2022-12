ONU denuncia efectos de la violencia en Sudán por crisis política

Out now!!

Sudan Humanitarian Update Nov 2022:

⚠️About 32.8K people displaced in West Kordofan and Central Darfur.

⚠️Almost 300K people displaced, 900 killed and 1.1K injured due to conflicts.

⚠️The 2022 HRP was 42.6% funded as of November 2022.

