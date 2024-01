OMS: 1,4 millones de vidas fueron salvadas con vacunas anticovid

��research shows a staggering 1⃣ . 4⃣ million lives at least were saved by #COVID19 vaccination across 34 countries in @WHO_Europe



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/hKEd4Oexo1



We can continue to protect vulnerable populations & save lives through vaccination this winter ❄️#VaccinesWork pic.twitter.com/uaGq60owU9