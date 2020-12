Agricultores indios acuerdan reunirse con el Gobierno

#Punjab: #Barnala based #Farmer Sukhdev Singh Gurm ( 55) died of heart attack while sitting on a dharna outside the house of Yadwinder Singh - #BJP President, district #Barnala. Dharna outside his house ( 24x7) has been going on since October 1. @iepunjab @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/jEqY3sOlwK