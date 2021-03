Haití vive nueva jornada de protestas y enfrentamientos

Today is the International Day of Action in Solidarity with Haiti! ✊��✊��✊��✊�� Today and every day, we stand in solidarity with the Haitian people who've been subject to corrupt US imperialism for over a century! #HaitiCantBreathe @LeveKanpeAyiti1 https://t.co/Vihn1BizV4 pic.twitter.com/a4eCKMmk1F