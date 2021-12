Autoridades españolas vigilan nueva colada del volcán Cumbre Vieja

#Copernicus for #ErupciónLaPalma



After more than 2⃣months of eruption, the shape of #LaPalma island has changed



➡️According to @CopernicusEMS, 2,748 buildings have been destroyed



⬇️ The latest #Sentinel2 ������️image acquired on 29 Nov. shows the lava flows partially masked by ☁️ pic.twitter.com/00h56vQ2Qd