Elevan a 1.537 los palestinos asesinados por Israel en Gaza

Six (6) civilians were martyred in an Israeli airstrike in Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood west of Gaza, while 5 others were martyred in a house belonging to Al-Masri family in the center of Rafah south of Gaza Strip.



6 مواطنين ارتقوا في قصف بحي تل الهوا غرب غزة، فيما ارتقى 5 آخرين… pic.twitter.com/Eka6aRxdXj