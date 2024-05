Denuncian que armas de EE.UU. se usaron en masacre en Rafah

��1/ The IDF appear to be misleading everyone by saying that the 17kg warhead variant of the GBU 39 used in the Rafah attack is the 'smallest' they have. Small doesn't mean not powerful. The 17kg warhead uses AFX 757. AFX 757 was introduced as a more POWERFUL explosive https://t.co/dO1Ny8wvy7 pic.twitter.com/bF0jtUs4qQ