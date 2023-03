Suben a 190 la cifra de muertos por ciclón Freddy en Malawi

#CycloneFreddyMalawi

Came across this video around 3:00am. This cyclone has made me see what I could've never imagined. If there was a time for @MalawiGovt @LAZARUSCHAKWERA to be decisive; to take a stand towards disaster risk reduction, it is now.#DisasterRiskManagementActNow pic.twitter.com/o25OioyrGc