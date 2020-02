Se eleva a 909 el número de víctimas mortales por el coronavirus

3,073 new cases of #coronavirus reported in China as of Sunday. The total numbers are:



- 40,235 confirmed, including 36 in HK, 10 in Macao and 18 in Taiwan

- 909 deaths, including one in HK

- 3,283 discharged, including one in Macao and one in Taiwan

- 23,589 suspected cases pic.twitter.com/aTouIcrIkV