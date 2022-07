China y Laos celebran resultados de la cooperación bilateral

July 3, China & Myanmar jointly held reopening ceremony of the refurbished Zhou Enlai Pavilion in Bagan, which was jointly attended by SC & FM Wang Yi who came to chair the 7th Lancang-Mekong Cooperation FMs' Meeting, and Myanmar's FM U Wunna Maung Lwin.https://t.co/dv7nPxuCFK pic.twitter.com/F60vsjdyoY