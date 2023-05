Reportan más de 200.000 desplazados por inundaciones en Somalia

Floods have inundated parts of #Somalia, affecting 460K ppl, of whom 219K are displaced and 22 killed. Belet Weyne town in Hirshabelle state, is flooded.



Partners are implementing a Response Plan, but need urgent funding to meet rising needs.



