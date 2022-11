Sismo de magnitud 6.1 sacude noreste de Japón

An #earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck off the southeast coast of #Japan's Mie prefecture.



According to the @JMA_kishou, the temblor, which occurred at 5.09 p.m. (local time), was located at a latitude of 33.6 degrees north and longitude of 137.5 degrees east. pic.twitter.com/QKV6fE5gNF