Reino Unido supera a Italia en número de decesos por Covid-19

Our weekly deaths data for England show



▪️ of all deaths occurring up to 24 April (registered up to 2 May), 28,272 involved #COVID19



For the same period



▪️ @DHSCgovuk reported 21,399 #COVID19 deaths

▪️ @NHSEngland reported 19,033 hospital deathshttps://t.co/NSxzFzaTay pic.twitter.com/L6csmLU9vG