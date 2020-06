Reportan récord de temperatura global cálida en mayo

����️At 0.63°C above average, May 2020 was the warmest May on record globally, although it was cooler in Europe.



The last twelve month period was 0.66°C warmer, matching the warmest on record.



See our full report: