On 8 Dec'20, Russia transferred ��24,220,837 as payments of ����assessed contributions to the budgets of UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the #CAR, UN Interim Security Force for #Abyei ,UN Mission for the Referendum in #WesternSahara. https://t.co/Q9aMimeKbk pic.twitter.com/GeyJv9g8bs