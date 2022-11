Polonia descarta que misil que cayó en su frontera sea ruso

*POLISH PRESIDENT SAYS NOTHING PROVES THERE WAS AN INTENTIONAL ATTACK ON POLAND



*POLISH PRESIDENT SAYS IT IS HIGHLY PROBABLE THE ROCKET WAS USED BY UKRAINIAN AIR DEFENCE



*POLISH PRIME MINISTER SAYS IT MAY NOT BE NECESSARY TO LAUNCH NATO ARTICLE 4 PROCEDURE



