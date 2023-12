Nuevos ataques contra la Franja de Gaza deja más de 50 muertos

��@UNRWA mourns 142 colleagues killed in��#Gaza, alongside over 20,000 civilians killed since the war began.



@UNOCHA: 293 Palestinians, including 76 children, have been killed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since the war began.