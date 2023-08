Partidarios de Imran Khan protestan tras su arresto en Pakistán

Imran Khan is an ideology!

He lives in the hearts of his people!



No amount of political engineering, biased judges, sham court trials, conspiracies, oppression & fascism will be able to stop an idea whose time has come!#ReleaseImranKhan#عمران_خان_کی_گرفتاری_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/RMJmskdSyb