Denuncian situación de periodistas palestinos presos en Israel

#Palestine����: "Our hearts are broken for our colleagues in Gaza. They are our friends and we try to #support them as much as we can but this is really heartbreaking," says Rania Khayyat, @InfoPJS Comms Officer.

➡️ Donate to the IFJ Safety Fund here: https://t.co/QfSdzejs7T pic.twitter.com/LzFk8Xg5Nj