ONU celebra su aniversario 75 con reunión de alto nivel

Tomorrow @ 9AM I will preside over a High-level meeting of #UNGA to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of #UN for “The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism”. ➡️ https://t.co/6Oi8QOMzWq #UN75 #ShapingOurFuture @JoinUN75 pic.twitter.com/jMpDxH7a8V