Ataques en comunidades de Zamfara, Niegeria, dejan 200 muertos

Over two hundred 200 innocent souls where molested killed, many houses set ablaze within two local government areas Anka and Bukkuyum in Zamfara state by bandits ������ this is more than terrible #Arewaisbleedind@AishaYesufu @bulamabukarti @KadariaAhmed @AM_Saleeem @CaptJamyl pic.twitter.com/Xw9B9Z5HOM