Naufragio en río de Myanmar deja varios muertos y desaparecidos

12 bodies have been recovered on Sep. 20 after a boat carrying 100 passengers sank in the Chindwin River on Sep. 19 morning. Junta officials say the accident was caused by a “whirlpool” in the river near Mauk Ka Taw village of Mingin Township, Sagaing #WhatsHappeninglnMyanmar pic.twitter.com/cTZ5oMpfP2