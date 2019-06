Italia elimina a Jamaica con goleada en Mundial de Fútbol Femenino

#JPN see off #SCO, @cristianagire hits hat-trick for #ITA & @Jodes_14 wins it for #ENG against #ARG



Matchday 8 at the #FIFAWWC in review ⚡️



Highlights �� https://t.co/M5OavEvdZU

TV listings �� https://t.co/t64sDOEs52 pic.twitter.com/cDPKVEpwBs