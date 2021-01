Lituania llama a U.E. recrudecer sanciones contra Rusia

"I hope that EU does not linger", - said #Lithuania's ���� Foreign Minister @GLandsbergis in regards to the upcoming debate in the #EU's ���� Foreign Affairs Council on the recent arrest of Alexei @navalny, on @BBCRadio4.



Listen �� from 32nd minute �� https://t.co/lxUDKCwB23 pic.twitter.com/WmeP4D9bU7