Japón inicia a verter agua de central de Fukushima al Pacífico

2023.8.24,Marine Disaster Day.#Union #UNESCO #IAEA

Today, at 13:00 local time in Japan, the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan started discharging contaminated water into the sea.#Japan #japanese #Fukushima #Fukushimawater

Plan to discharge for 30 years! pic.twitter.com/x9mccv4bvH