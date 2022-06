Italianos acuden a las urnas para renovar autoridades regionales

������ In #Italy today ����



1️⃣ Local elections (1st round)

�� 978 municipalities from all regions.

�� Eligible voters: 8,854,549

�� 2nd round to be held on 26 June 2022

⏰️ Polls open: 07:00-23:00 CEST#ElezioniAmministrative #Amministrative2022 pic.twitter.com/NeWYMHrl5i