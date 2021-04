India bate récord de contagios de la Covid-19 en 24 horas

#IndiaFightsCorona:



1,501 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.



Ten States account for 82.94% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (419). Delhi follows with 167 daily deaths.



Details: https://t.co/PcQbRUYgDX#Unite2FightCorona#StaySafe pic.twitter.com/l6voJ1Bxh9