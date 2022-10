Nueva incursión israelí en Cisjordania deja cinco muertos

#nablus is on fire rn����❤️‍��❤️‍��Resistance exchanging INTENSE gunfire with zionist forces. The gunshots by the resistance echoes through the entire village. Unconfirmed reports of 3 Israeli soldiers shot. 50 zionist jeeps are invading the old city now. Keep Nablus in your duaas. pic.twitter.com/hXoN4teoO2