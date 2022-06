Dickon Mitchell es juramentado como primer ministro de Granada

Grenada Election: Dickon Mitchell's NDC is leading/elected in 9 seats vs 6 for incumbent Keith Mitchell's NNP. Popular vote: 51.83% for the NDC vs 47.77% for the NNP. This unofficial result would make Dickson Mitchell the new Prime Minister of Grenada. #GrenadaVotes #Grenada pic.twitter.com/7EFl44XdG9