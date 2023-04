Europa registra su segundo invierno más cálido

As confirmed by the latest @CopernicusEMS drought report, these 2023 winter conditions "are similar to the ones of 2022 which led to severe-to-extreme drought and impacts later that year".



�� @CopernicusEU #Sentinel2 - the Loire River over the years.https://t.co/k9WGOqTq6j pic.twitter.com/outVUnRQmJ