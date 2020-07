EE.UU. supera los 74.000 casos de coronavirus en 24 horas

#COVID19TX update: https://t.co/bGhz1bN7zR



Texas reports 10,791 new cases and 110 new fatalities, both are new highs for Texas.



❤️Together for a #HealthyTexas:

��#MaskUpTexas��

��Stay home when you can

↔️Stay 6ft apart in public

��Wash hands often pic.twitter.com/b67HzYGO7J