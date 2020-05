África supera los 4.000 fallecidos por la Covid-19

#COVID19 update in Africa (As of 31 May 2020, 6 pm East Africa Time)

54 African Union Member States reporting 142,289 cases, 4,084 deaths, and 59,864 recoveries.

