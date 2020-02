China eleva a 2.442 los muertos por el coronavirus

648 new cases of #COVID19 reported on Chinese mainland on Saturday, 2,230 discharged and 97 more deaths. Latest figures:



- 76,936 total confirmed cases, another 69 in HK, 10 in Macao and 26 in Taiwan

- 2,442 deaths

- 22,888 recovered

- 10,968 in critical condition pic.twitter.com/BVZLaUrzZI