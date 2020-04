Minería marina daña a largo plazo ecosistemas, según estudio

The potential effects of deep-sea mining on microbiota in the seafloor and wider implications for its ecosystem functions - now as a slide show, thanks to @AWI_en

Read more here: https://t.co/c84BqjK4cT@GEOMAR_en @maxplanckpress @ScienceAdvances @Habitat_MPI https://t.co/ncsGkj7TZT pic.twitter.com/3Uvr6IKZTs