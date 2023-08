Presidente de Cuba llega a Namibia en el marco de su gira por África

HIGHEST HONOUR: The President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez was accorded the highest honour, Order of the most ancient Welwitschia mirabilis by President Hage Geingob. Bermudez is the Guest of Honour at Namibia’s 33rd Heroes Day.



