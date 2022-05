OMS insta a países de Europa a protegerse ante olas de calor

2021 was “only” one of 7 warmest due to cooling #LaNiña at start and end of the year, per WMO #StateofClimate. Average global temp was about 1.11°C above pre-industrial era

More than 9 in 10 chance that one of next five years will be hottest on record

