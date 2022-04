¿Cuáles son las artes más conocidas?

Imagine a world without Art.



What would it be like if you lived each day as a work of art in progress?



On #WorldArtDay and every day, let’s celebrate the world’s artists who enrich our lives through the magic of their work.https://t.co/9uqlplKgkt #ShareCulture



��‍��@DavidBokeh pic.twitter.com/OIlJZevuJm