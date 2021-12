Cambio climático: nueva temperatura récord en el Ártico

WMO has verified 38°C (100.4°F) in Verkhoyansk, Russia (20.6.2020) as a new #Arctic temperature record

WMO's Weather and Climate Extremes Archive catalogues extreme temperatures, rainfall, hailstones, tornadoes, lightning and more

